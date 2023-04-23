Kate Middleton Reportedly Upheld a Touching Tradition for Prince Louis’ Extravagant 5th Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As many royal fans know, Kate Middleton isn’t the typical royal mama. Like her late mother-in-law, she’s a hands-on mother, and loves to do the most for her three kiddos — especially when it comes to making the most of their birthdays.

With Prince Louis’ birthday today and Princess Charlotte’s only a little over a week away, Kate’s in birthday mama head, and she’s reportedly upheld her seriously sweet tradition that she does every year the night before her kiddos’ birthdays, per the Mirror.

For those that don’t know, back in 2019, the Princess of Wales revealed in a BBC program with baking expert Mary Berry called A Berry Royal Christmas that she does a very elaborate tradition the night before her children’s birthdays.

“I love making the cake,” she said. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Not only that, but per Us Weekly, Kate and Prince William reportedly went all out for their youngest son’s fifth birthday. “Kate has organized a fun adventure-themed birthday party with all his school friends to celebrate the milestone, and she and William are also doing something family-orientated,” the source said. “They always make birthdays special for their children and go the extra mile!” So not only is there a huge cake, but an entertainer, sandwiches, balloons, and more! Truly, it sounds like the best party every for the emotive, cheeky royal.

William and Kate share three children together named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, now 5!

