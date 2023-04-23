Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Son Parker Is the Best Little Helper During Their Earth Day Celebration

Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s newest video proves they’re raising a son who loves to help out whenever he can. On April 22, Scott posted a video celebrating both Earth Day and his wife’s 38th birthday to his Instagram, featuring his adorable family of three. The It Takes Two co-author shared the video with the caption, “It’s Linda’s birthday AND #EarthDay so we thought we’d celebrate by helping @healthebay and hangin at the beach☺️❤️.”

In the video, we see the three looking ready for the beach in their casual attire (and little Parker covered with a sunhat!) Throughout the video, we see clips of their friends and family cleaning up the beach and Scott talking about “doing their part” for the environment. Then, Phan adds that “Even Parker is chipping in!” Scott also added that “He gets the little pieces; we get the big pieces!”

Even before his first birthday, Parker is an amazing little helper!

Scott and Linda Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after. They got engaged sometime later, and wed in 2018. After 12 years together, they welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022, specifically on their fourth wedding anniversary, and have been the happiest family of three since.

In a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brothers star said that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had,” saying, “It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

