Shemar Moore’s Rare Snapshot With Lookalike Daughter Frankie Shows Exactly How He Feels About Being a Girl Dad

Shemar Moore recently became a girl dad, and these new photos show how he feels about being a girl dad. (Hint: he’s loving every second!)

On April 21, the SWAT star shared a heartwarming snapshot of him and his babygirl Frankie to his Instagram. He posted the photo with the caption reading, “My life belongs to you Frankie ❤️🥰 #Daddy #Babygirl 😉.”

From this photo alone, it’s clear Moore adores being a girl dad to his daughter. In the photo, we see a shirtless Moore holding onto his lookalike daughter (who looks adorable in her rainbow onesie), giving her such a wonderful look of love. Cue everyone’s hearts melting!

For those who may not see the similarities between Moore and his newborn daughter, this side-by-side photo totally proves she got her emotive expressions and smile from her papa! Back in April 8, Moore shared a side-by-side of him and his daughter with the caption, “Frankie and Daddy TWINNING 😜😜 …Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn’s hat swag 👒💗.”

As you can see, in the left photo, we see Moore doing a hybrid of a yell/smile, looking as happy as can be. Then in the right photo, we see Frankie doing the same, showing that they’re such an adorable twinning father-daughter duo!

Moore and his girlfriend of three years Jesiree Dizon announced in early Jan 2023 that they were expecting their first child together. Mere weeks later, they welcomed their daughter Frankie into the world on Jan 24, 2023. Related story Proud New Dad Shemar Moore Gave Fans a Rare Glimpse Into How He Goofs Off With His Daughter & Fans Can't Stop Laughing

