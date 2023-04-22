Stacy Keibler & Her Daughter Ava Look Like Sparkling Angels While Getting Ready for the WWE Hall of Fame Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you missed Stacy Keibler getting honored at the WWE Hall of Fame, never fear! Not only did she post a behind-the-scenes clip of her sensational look, but a glimpse of her coordinating with her eldest daughter Ava.

On April 20, the Dysfunctional Friends star shared a showstopping video of herself getting ready for the WWE Hall of Fame event. She posted the video with the caption reading, “Get ready with me @WWE Hall of Fame Style 💄✨.”

You can see the video HERE!

Throughout the video, we see Keibler looking like a sparkling goddess while getting her makeup and hair done, looking as radiant as can be as she smiled throughout it all. While we adore the lavish video, we truly adored the last clip. In the last clip, we see Keibler in a glittering silver gown, holding hands with her daughter Ava, who looks like a princess in a sparkling baby pink gown that gives all the Disney princess vibes!

After a three-year hiatus from social media, Keibler has been showing off her beautiful children and her fast-paced lifestyle whenever she can. And truly, this video of the iconic mother-daughter duo proves they’re IRL sparkling Disney princesses.

Keibler and her husband Jared Pobre married on March 8, 2014, after less than a year of dating and years of friendship. They share three children together named Ava, 8, Isabella, 4, and Bodhi, 2.

In a super-rare interview with SheKnows, Keibler previously talked about her home birth, saying it was the “the best decision” she ever made. “My passion revolves around health and wellness so it was a natural progression for me to learn everything there is to know about birthing my own child. After much research, it was clear that a home birth without medication was the way I wanted to go. Of course, you will hear that there are risks with this choice, but there are risks with everything that’s inside and outside of the ‘norm’. […],” she said. “I was grateful to be able to experience my birth this way, so I could share it with others. I was able to create an environment in the comfort of my own home that was calming, loving and beautiful. It was private and uninterrupted, all of which resulted in an ambiance that made for an incredible bonding experience for all three of us. It was by far the best decision I could have made.”

She added, “Moms to be — you need to listen to your own heart and do what you think is best for you and your baby.”

