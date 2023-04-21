These Utensils Teach Toddlers How to Self-Feed & More Than 43K Shoppers Swear by Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After at least six months of breastfeeding and/or bottle-feeding your baby, we know you are dying for them to have an ounce of mealtime independence. And while the transition to solids is an exciting milestone, doing the whole “Here comes the choo-choo train” routine with gets old fast. Oh, how we anxiously await the day when we can pass the baton, so our baby can feed themselves while we supervise with a warm cup of coffee (remember those?!) in our hands.

And so we were beyond excited to find NumNum Pre-Spoon GOOtensils which help babies 6 months and up learn how to self-feed. The set comes with two “spoons.” The brilliant thing about them is that they have flat heads, meaning there’s no “right” or “wrong” way to hold them. All your baby has to do is dip their GOOtensil in their food and bring it to their mouth.

“This calms my 6-month-old during mealtime by letting him participate!” wrote an Amazon reviewer, making a great point. Because not only is spoon-feeding inconvenient for you, but it can also be frustrating for your cutie who already thinks they are a big kid.

“My baby loves to feed herself and these make this entirely possible!” another person said. “The food is able to stay on the utensils, all the while, keeping her interest in the ability to grasp the utensils and chew on them, as she is also teething. I have been able to introduce her to so many foods because of these. Don’t debate just go ahead and purchase them.”

Well, color us convinced!

The silicone, dishwasher-safe NumNum Pre-Spoon GOOtensils come in a pack of two “stages.” The stage one utensil has a textured surface that can hold small amounts of thin purees. It’s basically a spoon-shaped teether that has a yummy reward. Then there’s stage two. And yes, it does have a hole through the middle. The stage two spoon can hold thicker foods in place (surface tension, science, etc.). Since it’s open on either side, your kiddo can get a taste no matter how they hold their GOOtensil.

