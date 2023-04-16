Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka & Capri Look Like Twins During Their Adorable Zoo Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Bryant and her youngest daughters Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant have been having the time of their lives in the past few days. They went to Disney, the natural history museum, and now, they’re having the best time at the zoo, and the photos are too cute to miss!

On April 15, Vanessa shared seriously adorable snapshots from her, Bianka, and Capri’s latest outing to the San Diego Zoo. She shared the photos on her Instagram with the simple caption, “@sandiegozoo ❤️❤️.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first few photos and clips, we see Capri and Bianka looking as happy as can be while in the exhibit with the seal statue, smiling from ear to ear as they pretend to be a part of the show. (We nearly had a cuteness overload moment when we saw the video of them bobbing their heads up and down like seals. Talk about adorable!)

We also get snapshots of the animals, Bianka hugging a baby in her Barbiecore outfit (she’s bringing back bows in the hair, we’re calling it!) We also see the girls touching an armadillo, feeding the alpacas, and then a porcupine.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant have beautiful daughters named Natalia Bryant, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020.

In a super-rare, previous interview with People, Vanessa talked about how Kobe and Gigi “motivate” her, sying, “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

As for her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, Vanessa said: “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.” She ended the interview by saying, “I want to make Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka and Capri proud.”

