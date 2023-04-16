Adriana Lima’s Daughters’ Favorite Hobby Right Now Hints That They May Be Future Supermodels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite being one of the most recognizable supermodels of our time, Adriana Lima keeps her personal life more on the private side, especially when it comes to her family. However, she recently brought her daughters out with her on a super-rare red carpet event, and now, she gave fans a long-awaited glimpse into what her daughters adore right now!

In a recent interview with People, Lima talked about the hobby her daughters Valentina and Sienna are loving “big time” right now, and we know the supermodel must be so excited about it!

It seems her daughters are loving fashion right now, according to the Victoria’s Secret model. “Actually, they give me hints on fashion. They go, ‘Mom can I do your makeup today? Mom, can I choose your outfit?'” she said. “They keep me up to date… So they do that for me.”

It’s no wonder the two love fashion, considering their mama is a supermodel, and they’ve probably seen so much of the industry in real life. While they’re only 12 and nine, this is definitely hinting that the two are considering a future in modeling like their mom, or in fashion design. No matter what, though, we’re sure Lima adores this stage of her girls’ lives!

The Victoria’s Secret angel has three children in total. She shares her two eldest children with her ex-husband Marko Jarić: two daughters named Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9. The pair divorced in 2016, and last forward to August 2022, Lima and her partner Lemmers welcomed a son named Cyan.

