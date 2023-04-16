Treat Your Teen To This $3 Thickening Mascara That One Mom Said ‘Powered Through’ Her Daughter’s Basketball Practice

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As your teen starts to experiment with makeup, you want to know they’re using products that won’t damage their skin or eyes. A good mascara can completely elevate a teen’s confidence, and give them the self-esteem boost they need to look and feel their best regardless of what they have going on in their busy lives. One affordable mascara is designed with your teen in mind, and it’s available on Amazon for just $3.

Wet n Wild’s Waterproof Mascara is the perfect mascara for your teen. This makeup essential lengthens lashes without clumping. And its waterproof quality means that it’ll stay on. Wet n Wild’s Waterproof Mascara is sweat-proof, humidity-resistant, and smudge-resistant. And with a healthy dose of Vitamin E, your teen’s lashes will be nourished and protected. Plus, you’ll feel good about buying this mascara. It’s cruelty-free and ophthalmologist-tested for those who wear contacts.

Image: Wet n Wild via Amazon

Wet n Wild Waterproof Mascara $3.18 on Amazon.com Buy now

While it’s great that this mascara offers all these wonderful features, it’s really the testimonials from shoppers that have us convinced your teen will love this mascara. “I cannot ever find this in store anymore and [it’s] my 14 year old [daughter’s] favorite. You do need make up remover to take it off but it has staying power through her basketball practice which says a lot,” one shopper wrote.

“I bought this for my young daughter who is becoming more fashion conscious, and it has worked great so far,” another shopper said. “Her eyes really pop, it is easy to use, and it comes off easily. I would recommend this product for any young teen.” Parents agree: Wet n Wild’s Waterproof Mascara is ideal as your teen gets into makeup. You’ll feel good about the product you buy, and your teen will feel so confident in their skin. Who doesn’t want that?

