Drew Scott Only Has Eyes for His ‘Bestie’ in This Adorable & Rare Father-Son Snapshot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Scott just shared a super-sweet photo with his “bestie,” and we guarantee it’s the sweetest thing you’ll see today.

On April 15, the It Takes Two co-author shared a rare and absolutely adorable snapshot of him and his son Parker to his Instagram. The HGTV star shared the photo with the caption, “Enjoying some early morning sun with my bestie ❤️.”

In the photo, we see Scott looking lovingly at his almost-one-year-old son Parker, who’s all bundled up in a knitted black cap and snuggly blue sweater. Now, as you can see, Parker is not only getting so big (he’s already half the size of his mama), but so is his hair! Do you see those curls? When did that happen?!

In a previous interview with People, Scott actually talked about how Parker’s hair is “getting big.”

“His hair is crazy. He officially has a mullet. It’s a curly mullet. Oh my gosh, I love it,” he said. “He’s got this curly hair that we don’t wanna cut because Linda and I have long, straight hair and the doctor said it’ll get thicker if you start cutting it. So we wanna let it go as long as possible with the curls.”

Scott and Linda Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after. They got engaged sometime later, and wed in 2018. After 12 years together, they welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022, specifically on their fourth wedding anniversary, and have been the happiest family of three since. And in a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brothers star said that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.” Cue the awws!

Related story Drew Scott's Adorable Photo Shows How His Son Parker Has Officially 'Replaced' Him

These celebrities’ gorgeous multiracial families remind us love knows no bounds.

