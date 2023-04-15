Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Archie & Lilibet To Have This Kind of Relationship With King Charles III

It seems as though Meghan Markle may have had a change of heart in the past few months. While many believe Meghan wants nothing to do with the royal family, quite a few insiders say the opposite. In fact, they say she wants her and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilbet, to have a relationship with their grandpa King Charles III.

“There is now, more than ever, a willingness to try and have a relationship” between Charles and Harry, according to insiders from Page Six. “Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Markle’s long-estranged father, Thomas Markle].”

So this change of heart may have something to do with the fact that since the kids are growing up a bit more, they may be asking about their grandparents, and Meghan doesn’t want there to be bad blood with her little ones and their elders.

The insiders added another reason why Meghan may have opted to stay in America amid Charles’ coronation. They said, “She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty.”

For those that don’t know, Meghan has reportedly opted out of going to Charles’ historic coronation on May 6, to stay home and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday party. Instead, Harry will be going on behalf of both of them, and let’s just say, the decision has been a point of controversy for royal critics.

Harry and Meghan share two children together named Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

