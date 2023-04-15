Supermodel Coco Rocha Matching With Her 3 Kiddos Proves Style Runs in Their Genes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that supermodel Coco Rocha is a fashion superstar, but it seems her kiddos are as well!

On April 9, the supermodel shared a seriously adorable video of her and her three lookalike kiddos to her Instagram. She posted the heartwarming video with the caption, “Spent an amazing few days at @kartriteresort with the babies over spring break! If you’re a parent in NYC, it’s just a few hours from the city and I highly recommend it – use the code ‘SPLASH’ for 25% off! #hosted #kartriteresort.”

In the heartwarming video, we start with Rocha and her three kiddos matching in bright red attire, looking like the most stylish family! Then we get a bunch of clips of Rocha and her family swimming around together, having the time of their lives together, and playing games at the arcade at the Kartrite Resort. We also see the kiddos matching in tartan jackets, getting facepainted, and playing on a playground!

Seriously, having impeccable style must run in those genes!

Rocha and James Conran married back in 2010 and have since welcomed three children named Ioni James, 8, Iver Eames, 4, and Iley Ryan, 2.

In a previous interview with SheKnows’ Momsessed series, the Study of Poses author revealed that her three kids frequently come with her on work trips, and she’s picked up quite a few tips for traveling with three kiddos! She said her biggest tip is to bring out new toys and activities at the airport, saying “anything that they’ve never seen before. Like a Mary Poppins bag, I just start pulling things out and they get so excited that usually, I get 30 minutes or an hour of their attention.”

