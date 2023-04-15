Hallmark Star Alexa PenaVega’s Family Photo Dump Shows the Summer-Themed Activity They Can’t Get Enough Of

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hallmark star Alexa PenaVega and Big Time Rush frontman Carlos PenaVegas just gave fans a glimpse into the family activity their family of five adores, and it’s the epitome of summer fun!

On April 11, Carlos shared a series of photos to his and Alexa’s Instagram with the sweet caption reading, “Little photo dump from our last week :),” along with a photo-by-photo retelling of each photo in the post.

While we adore all of the photos of the family’s adventures together, we have a soft spot for the first three: the ones of the family of five enjoying their favorite summer activity of having boat time together! In the first photo, we see baby Rio living her best life on the boar, with the wind in her hair, and overlooking the crystal clear waters. (Truly, she’s already living her best life!) Then, we see Carlos, the kiddos, and Eric James fishing from the boat at nighttime.

But our favorite photo would probably be number three: the one which Carlos captioned, “Family dingy ride!” In this photo, we see Carlos taking the picture of Alexa looking so happy with their three kiddos and Grampa James in the back. (Seriously, this should definitely be framed in their house. They look so adorable and happy on the family boat trip!)

The What If Love Is the Point co-authors originally met back in late 2012 through Bible study. Within less than a year, the pair got engaged on Aug 2013 and wed in Jan 2014 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Since then, they’ve welcomed three children named Ocean, 6, Kingston, 3, and Rio, 1.

