Vanessa Bryant’s Museum Date With Her Daughters Bianka & Capri Is Making Us See Triple

Vanessa Bryant’s newest post featuring her two youngest daughters shows that not only do they know how to have a wonderful time together, but they are making everyone see triple!

On April 13, Vanessa shared a series of photos with her two youngest at the National History Museum. She posted the super-sweet museum date photos with the caption, “@nhmla is one of my fav museums to visit! So fun showing my Littles around. 🦕 🦖 ❤️❤️.”

So, get ready for the cuteness overload! In the first photo, we see proud mama Vanessa and Capri smiling and twinning while they pose with the dinosaur bones, followed by another similar snapshot with her lookalike daughter Bianka! Next, we see Capri and Bianka looking through a microscope (and they’re seriously already such little fashionistas with their white shirt combo and cable knit sweater fit!) We then see all three of them touching one of the exhibits, looking as happy as can be together.

We get some scenic snapshots of the dinosaur exhibit, followed by an adorable photo of the two lookalike sisters posing in front of a triceratops exhibit.

Not only are they one of the most stylish trios we’ve ever seen, but they’re looking more and more like their mama every day!

Vanessa and Kobe have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 20, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships after losing Kobe and Gianna in that tragic helicopter crash. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she said. “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

