Hallmark Star Danica McKellar’s Rare Post Shows How Her Lookalike Son Draco Has Grown Up So Much

Hallmark star Danica McKellar just made fans do a double-take. No, not because of a killer outfit she wore or another book release, but because of how much she and her son Draco look alike!

On April 9, the Math Doesn’t Suck author shared a heartwarming snapshot from her Easter celebration with her lookalike son and her pops! She posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, “Happy Easter!! What a beautiful service this morning celebrating the miraculous resurrection. 💕💕” She added, “Grateful to be with lots of family on Easter today! (Pictured here with my 12-year-old son, who is starting to look like a teenager, and my 73-year-old dad…who still looks a little like a teenager. 😋)”

The Perfect Match star ended the post by saying, “Wishing every single person reading this the most wonderful feeling of peace and JOY today 💕🙏💕.”

As you can see in the photo, we see McKellar smiling from ear to ear as she poses next to her lookalike son and her papa (who’s decked out in a pristine suit and tie!) While we adore this happy family snapshot, we can’t get over two things: how much Draco already reminds us of his mama, and how he’s grown up so fast!

McKellar and her first husband Mike Verta welcomed a son named Draco, 12, back in Sept 2010.

For those that don’t know, along with being a beloved actress, McKellar is a math genius: having previously published nearly a dozen books to help people understand math and advocating for women in STEM. Because of this, she’s homeschooled Draco almost his entire life, and has shared with fans how to navigate the tough parts of homeschooling.

