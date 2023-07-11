Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Mess-Free Diaper Rash Spray & It’s Down to Less Than $8 a Pop on Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Diaper rash is the most common skin condition seen in young infants, and dealing with the ongoing irritation is a pain in the a** — both metaphorically for parents, and literally for babies. There are several forms of diaper rash, and they can develop for a variety of reasons, but it will almost always present as red, inflamed skin in the diaper area.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends several strategies to reduce the incidence of diaper rash. Firstly, changing dirty diapers as soon as possible is a must. The longer your baby sits in their business, the longer they are in contact with irritating substances.

When changing their diaper, it’s good practice to wipe softly and reach for alcohol- and fragrance-free wipes which are gentler on the skin. You’ll also want to make sure the diaper isn’t too snug. Leaving a little “breathing room” means less chafing.

But for when it happens — and it inevitably will — there are diaper rash creams and ointments that can help. It’s pretty standard practice to use some kind of topical remedy once a rash appears, but they can also be used regularly as a preventative measure. Typically, parents would wipe the cream on the affected areas and then eventually wash the remaining goop off their hands. It’s just one more icky step in the diaper-changing process, and honestly, we didn’t know how over it we were until we learned there was another option.

Enter: Boogie Bottoms No-Rub Diaper Rash Spray! The genius packaging means you can just give the rash a few good spritzes. No messy fingers required! Not only is that better for you, but the no-touch application is less irritating for babies, and the whole process is more sanitary.

Shoppers say this product is super easy, super effective, and “the best discovery.” The bottom line (wink, wink), they can no longer live without it.

“This is so much more convenient than using diaper rash cream,” one happy customer wrote on Amazon. “So much less mess!! And our toddler is much more willing to sit still and let us spray this on than try to apply a cream. Wish I knew about this sooner!!”

When it comes to shopping for any personal hygiene products for babies, you can never have too much! You always go through them faster than you expect, and you don’t want to be mid-diaper change and realize you’re missing something. That’s why we always reach for packs of products. Three of these bad boys include more than 600 sprays, so you should be set for a good long while.

“I gift this spray and recommend it to all my mama friends,” one shopper said. “Of course, my favorite part is the spray bottle…[It covers the rash] in seconds without the extra fuss…Just shake, spray, and on with our day.”

“I seriously love this diaper rash spray,” they continued. “It’s in my top 10 must-have baby items.”