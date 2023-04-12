Katie Holmes Reveals the One Thing She ‘Always’ Asks Her Daughter Suri to Do

Katie Holmes is one proud mama. The actress and director opened up about her life and career in the April 2023 cover of Glamour, and she couldn’t help but gush about her 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex Tom Cruise. During the interview, she shared the one thing she “always” asks her daughter to do, and it’s actually so sweet.

Suri sang a cover of “Blue Moon” during the opening credits of Alone Together, a film Holmes directed, and she will also sing in Holmes’ upcoming movie, Rare Objects, based on a book by Kathleen Tessaro, which Holmes co-wrote, directed, and stars in. When asked about it, Holmes revealed that this is intentional.

“I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” Holmes told Glamour. “But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space.”

She continued, “So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”

Aww! It’s so sweet that she loves including her daughter in her work — and Suri’s actually really good, which you can hear from this YouTube clip. In July 2022, Holmes told Yahoo! Entertainment about why she approached her daughter to sing the cover.

“Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her,” she said. “She’s very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general. It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want and then go do your thing.’” Related story Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Debuted Her Dark Hair Transformation in an Ultra-Rare Selfie

In the cover interview with Glamour, Holmes also opened up about protecting Suri’s privacy.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

But there is one thing Suri does that makes Holmes feel “old”: her fashion! “I think the ’90s style is exactly back. Makes me feel old,” Holmes said. “We lived through that already! My mom says she should have saved things. I should have saved things.” That definitely would have been a cool full-circle moment to see Suri wearing some of her mom’s old pieces! Although, who knows if Suri would have liked the clothes anyway — after all, she did have “a good laugh” about watching her mom in Dawson’s Creek, Holmes told Variety last month.

We love seeing Holmes and Suri collaborating together. Hopefully Suri will continue to say “yes” to her mom as she grows older!

