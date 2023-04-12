Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Heather Rae El Moussa's Baby Tristan Celebrates a New Milestone With the Cutest Hat

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa attend the PETA hosts bridal shower for longtime animal rights activist held at Kindred Spirits Care Farm on September 02, 2021 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Michael Tran/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attendthe 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Heather Rae El Moussa’s Baby Tristan Celebrates a Cute New Milestone
Tristan El Moussa is officially a water baby! The 2-month-old son of Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Al Moussa reached a new milestone — his first swim! — and he wore the cutest hat for the occasion.

“🤍 Tristan’s first dip in the pool and he’s our little swimmer boy 👼🏻,” the Selling Sunset star captioned her post on Instagram. “A lot of firsts happening this past week! First time in a new environment, first Easter, first time in the pool and he’s doing so good 🥺.”

She added, “He’s such a chill happy baby boy.”

In the photo, Tristan is wearing a green Jan & Jul baby bucket hat with a super cute leopard print. It ties around his little neck to keep it secure (a necessity!) and is flipped up in the front so he can see, while still being protected by the son. He’s also wearing a little swim diaper in the shot, as his dad holds him with one arm and his mom props him up with both hands under his chest.

She also shared two close-up photos of her son. “Our blue eyed angel 👼🏻,” she captioned it. “His hat is the moment 😆 Who do you think he looks like more so far? Mommy or daddy?”

He is so cute and looks just like his daddy! “Well, let’s say that El Moussa gene is STRONG,” one person commented.

Another said, “I see a bit of Heather in there but I think he’s mostly daddy!”

If you are as obsessed with his little hat as much as we are, then you can shop one for your babies and kids, below!

Jan & Jul Kids’ Grow-with-Me Sun-Hat in Leopard

Jan & Jul Kids’ Grow-with-Me Sun-Hat in Leopard

Jan & Jul
Jan & Jul

This Jan & Jul bucket hat is the same hat Tristan wore in the picture, which is adjustable to fit your baby’s head. It is also made with a 50+UPF rated breathable cotton for extra protection.

Jan & Jul Kids’ Grow-with-Me Sun-Hat in Leopard $19.95

Jan & Jul Girls Adjustable Water Repellent Sun-Hat

Jan & Jul Girls Adjustable Water Repellent Sun-Hat

Jan & Jul
Jan & Jul

Longer in the back for extra protection, this adorable Jan & Jul hat is lavender with a gorgeous flower pattern. It comes in multiple designs in sizes 0-6 months to 2-5t.

Jan & Jul Girls Adjustable Water Repellent Sun-Hat $19.95

Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Sun Protection Hat

Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Sun Protection Hat

Hudson Baby
Hudson Baby

This gorgeous floppy hat from Hudson Baby is a super cute blue-and-white striped and is made with UPF 50+ for sun protection.

Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Sun Protection Hat $16.99

