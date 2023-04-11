Drew Barrymore & Brooke Shields Unpack Their Complicated Relationships With Their ‘Needy’ Moms

Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields had very similar upbringings as child stars raised by complicated women, and during Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the two actresses bonded over their shared experiences while unpacking fragments of their childhood trauma.

“We both had mothers who we needed to navigate and keep alive and take care of,” Shields said, adding, “And they were broken. They were both scarred and broken.”

Barrymore shared, “I was so confused about sexuality because my mom went and dated my boyfriends.” She asked Shields if she had experienced a similar dynamic with her own mother, and The Blue Lagoon star said, “No, because she was in love with me. I was her main focus. Both of us were cut off from our sexuality.”

The E.T. icon half-jokingly replied, “My mom was so enamored with me that she wanted to be with the people I was with.”

“I don’t get it but I get it,” Shields said. “It’s so layered and it’s so needy. And it’s so sad and broken.”

Barrymore also asked Shields why her mom was at her side for every interview she did, and the former model explained, “It was, ‘No one’s going to get you. I’m going to be there. I’m there first. You’re mine. I’m not going to give you to somebody.’” She added that her mother’s presence was “under the guise of protection, but it was more ownership and fear.” Related story Drew Barrymore's Limited-Edition Cleaning Line Is Here — & Items Start at Just $5

“She was the original ‘momager,’ if you will,” Barrymore said. “My mom became a manager in honor of Teri Shields because she was known in the industry as the great protector of you, the one who called the shots, and yet — I paid the rent. You paid the rent,” the talk show host said as Shields tearfully nodded.

“It was all I knew. You know what I mean? We got stuff. I did a movie, and we got a car,” Shields recalled. “All I knew was keep my mother alive, keep dancing, and get stuff.” She added, “But to emerge from it not angry or jaded … It’s something in your character. It’s in my character.”

