Marla Maples Joined the Trumps for a Blended Family Celebration at Mar-a-Lago

Easter 2023 was a blended family affair for the Trump family.

Melania and Donald Trump celebrated the holiday at their Mar-a-Lago club, and the Celebrity Apprentice host’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, and their daughter, Tiffany Trump, joined in on the spring festivities, which included brunch and an Easter egg hunt.

For the occasion, Maples looked chic in white pants with split hem detailing, a blush-colored halter blouse, and nude pointed-toe pumps. Her daughter wore a cream-colored sun dress with an orange and yellow floral pattern and similar shoes.

Prior to this past weekend, the Trumps and Maples had previously come together for Tiffany’s rehearsal dinner and subsequent wedding to Michael Boulos in November 2022. Ivanka Trump also attended the nuptial celebrations in support of her half-sister.

Maples notably gave a wedding toast in which she expressed warmth and gratitude toward her ex-husband and his current wife, saying, “I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years.” She continued, “It’s been a bit of a ride for everyone, but the warmth you all share together is what holds this family together. If we all stay strong together, we’re going to help hold the world together.”

In 2018, a source close to the Trump family told PEOPLE, “Tiffany didn’t get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric, and Donnie Jr. She doesn’t really talk about her dad a lot. She’s always been somewhat independent of the whole family.”

Donald and Tiffany’s relationship was strained and persistently analyzed during his bout as president, but perhaps in the years following his exit from office, they’ve been able to mend some bridges. If this Easter is any indication, we’d say it looks to be the case.

