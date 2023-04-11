Stacy Keibler Shares First Family Photo Weeks After Return From 3-Year Social Media Hiatus

Just weeks after announcing her return to social media following a 3-year hiatus, Stacy Keibler shared a rare photo of her family of five — and her kids are looking so grown up since we last saw them!

The actress and former WWE star posted the sweet snap on Instagram and simply captioned it, “Family ❤️.” Wearing a gorgeous peach-colored maxi dress and layered necklaces with her hair in loose waves, she stood next to her husband, Jared Pobre, each beaming at the camera. In front of the couple are their three children: Isabella Faith, 3, Bodhi Brooks, 4, and Ava Grace, 8.

Keibler returned to Instagram on March 23 for the first time since May 2020 to announce a comeback, writing, “Been busy the last few years as a mother, wife and raising my kids, but excited to be back and reconnect!” The last time she shared photos of her kids’ faces was in early 2020 before her retreat from the public eye — in fact, her very last post before her return was to announce the arrival of Isabella.

The retired pro wrestler told PEOPLE, “I’ve entered into another chapter of being a mom, and anyone with three kids knows that that’s a juggling act, and it’s my full-time job. So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that,” she explained.

Keibler added, “Now because I’ve been a performer since the age of 7, of course, it’s also in my heart, but it’s just something that I’ve kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else.”

We're excited to see what her next chapter holds with her return to social media — we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for her next post!

