Bode Miller’s Emotional Tribute to His Late Daughter Shows How His Family Preserves Her Memory

Bode Miller celebrated the memory of his late daughter, Emeline (“Emmy”), with a touching tribute shared during the holiday weekend.

Taking to Instagram to post a photo of his 18-month-old daughter, Scarlett, the Olympic skier wrote, “Scarlet’s Easter dress was extra special this year.” The little girl wore a floral patterned dress that was once worn by her big sister, as seen in a second photo in Miller’s carousel of Emmy with her grandparents on Easter 2017. “I love my little princesses,” the proud dad wrote in his caption.

Emmy, whom Miller shares with his wife, Morgan, tragically died on June 10, 2018 after she drowned in a neighbor’s pool. She was just 19 months old.

Close to a year following her daughter’s death in May 2019, Morgan took to Instagram to share an emotional video about the importance of water safety with children. The former professional volleyball player revealed that she had been able to resuscitate Emmy with CPR, but “there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive.” Through tears, she said, “Time is not on our side when it comes to water … It takes seconds.”

In August 2018, the grieving mom shared a heartbreaking tribute to Emmy on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her cradling the little girl while she received oxygen, Morgan wrote, “I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love.”

She continued, "I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl."

In addition to Emmy and Scarlett, the Millers also share twin sons Asher and Aksel, 3, and sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7. Bode has two more children, a son, Nate, 9, and a daughter, Dace, 14, from a previous relationship.

