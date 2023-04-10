Celebrity Parents Celebrated Easter Weekend With The Cutest Pictures of Their Little Chicks

Celebrities celebrated Easter weekend just like you did — with bunny ears, family time, and the cutest egg hunts!

Easter is the quintessential spring photo opp, and our favorite celebrity parents delivered. From new pictures of Kylie Jenner’s son Aire to throwback videos of David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn, there was so much Easter fun to enjoy. If you were too busy nursing a sugar hangover to see it all, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up our favorite celebrity holiday posts for you (and they are so, so cute!).

From the totally adorable to the sweetly sentimental, check out how these celebrity parents celebrated Easter this year!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

1-year-old Malti Marie celebrated Easter with her mom Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The little girl enjoyed chocolate eggs, the beautiful outdoor air, and sweet snuggles with her mama.

“Easter Sunday. ❤️🧿🙏🏽” Chopra Jonas captioned the sweet post on Instagram.

"Happy Easter ❤️," he wrote.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

“Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕” Chrissy Teigen captioned an Instagram post yesterday, along with several photos from their Italian vacation. The first one is a family photo with Teigen, her husband John Legend, and their kids Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, 2 months.

David & Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated Easter with the whole family! David posted a picture with all four of their kids: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper Seven, 11.

He also shared an adorable throwback video of Brooklyn as a kid, who found his huge chocolate bunny in his mom’s closet and started eating it before he was caught. So cute!

“Happy Easter 🐣🐣🐣🐣🐣 I love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” David captioned the post.

Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s 2-year-old daughter Grace had the most adorable egg hunt over the weekend. She filled two baskets with eggs as she walked around her backyard with her parents, looking absolutely adorable in a floral dress.

“Some Easter family fun 🥚💚,” Powell captioned a post on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shared pictures of her son Aire, 1, and daughter Stormi, 5, who she shares with Travis Scott, hunting Easter eggs and hanging out with their cousins.

“The sweetest easter weekend 🐰💕,” she captioned it.

She also shared a TikTok recapping the festivities.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, was pretty in pink on Easter! She wore a pink dress with pink bunny ears and aaccessorized with a cross necklace and a necklace that read “True.”

“He has risen!!!!! Happy Easter everyone 🐰🤍,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Kardashian shared another photo roundup of True and her cousins decorating eggs, and True had the cutest bunny glasses.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

It was an orange-themed Easter for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Patrick shared a new photo of the family of four, including daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 4, wearing orange to match their parents.

Brittany also shared this photo and pictures of Sterling doing an egg hunt. “Happy Easter🫶🏼 ,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s 12-year-old twins Gideon and Harper look all grown up in a new Easter picture!

“Happy Easter! May the eggs you acquire provide years of love, pride, and happiness,” the How I Met Your Mother star captioned a post on Instagram. “Unless they’re chocolate – eat those soon, they likely have an expiration date…#grateful #easter @dbelicious.”

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s son Leodis celebrated his first Easter yesterday. Palmer posted a sweet family photo featuring the little boy dressed in a too cute polka dot romper with matching bucket hat and fuzzy slippers.

“Happy Easter 🐣 Blessings to all! He has risen. 🙏🏾😍🥹” Palmer captioned the post.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia spent each watching the Miami Heat defeat Orlandao Magic yesterday. She wore bunny ears to the game with her parents.

“It’s a Miami Easter 🐣 🔥,” Union captioned the post on Instagram. “Congratulations @ud40 on an amazing career and being an incredible Godfather to @kaaviajames #FamilyOverEverything.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

It was a Hawaiian Easter for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tiana “Tia” Gia, 4, who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. He shared a video demonstrating how to crack open a coconut, with Jasmine holding a bowl underneath to catch the juice.

“Happy Aloha Easter to you and your beautiful families 🐰❤️ 🥥,” he wrote. “Here’s how to crack open a coconut with your bare hands (and a little rock;) 🤚🏾 🪨 🥥.”

Ashley Tisdale

“Happy Easter from our family to yours 🐣🐰,” Ashley Tisdale captioned a post yesterday. She included several photos of her 2-year-old daughter Jupiter, who she shares with husband Christopher French. The toddler wore a fuzzy white outfit and had an Easter bunny mask, complete with sparkly pink ears and a matching bow.

They spent some time on the beach on Easter, drawing a huge Easter bunny in the sand.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff’s daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, wore matching dresses on Easter. She shared photos from a visit to the Easter bunny with husband Matthew Koma, captioning it simply: “🌸🐰🐣😹.” The second picture is the cutest, with Mae screaming in terror and throwing Easter grass at the camera for the picture. It’s a classic!

Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa

Baby Tristan celebrated his first Easter with two adorable outfits! Heather Rae El Moussa shared two photos of her newborn, who she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa. In the first, he’s wearing an old-fashioned white one-piece, and in the second, he’s wearing a blue bunny sweater with matching socks. He’s so cute!

“First ever Easter with our bunny 🐰🌷,” the Flipping El Moussas star captioned the post. “Tristan’s loving it so far and as if it couldn’t get any cuter… look at his outfits 🥺 Our handsome love 🤍 Just missing our other bunny babies Tay & Bray.”

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey shared a new video of her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon, on Easter.

“Bunny kisses and orange soda with a huge side of Gratitude for All!” she wrote, adding, “Happy Easter! 🐣🐰👼🏾😇🦋.”

In the video, real bunnies are hopping along the backyard letting her kids pet their soft ears.

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin had to bribe her seven kids with Alec Baldwin with candy in order to get them to smile for their Easter photo!

“The only way I got them all in the picture, was to hold a large plastic tub of candy on my lap…my face is either congratulating myself for a moment of mommy genius, or wondering if the sugar high and crash later would be worth it…” she wrote. She also shared a picture of her kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Lucia, 2, Eduardo, 2.



Hilaria added, “I love that by 7 kids, I’ve given up on the all looking at the camera and smiling, and just want them to be present in the photo 🤣 Happy Easter y felices pascuas to all of you from us. Much love ✨.”

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin’s Easter got a little wild with their sons Isaac, 3, and twins Malachi and Roman, 1.

“It’s all about the blood, His blood. Happy Resurrection Day!🙌🏽” she wrote in her caption, alongside a series of photos of the boys hunting for eggs. In one photo, there are drops of blood near a pair of child-size Crocs, indicating that someone got a little hurt during the festivities.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

Easter was spent in nature for Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. They took their daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 10 months, outside for Easter enjoying picnics, the beach, and nature walks.

“🌷Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one 🌷,” Schwawrzenegger captioned the post on Instagram.

