Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Claps Every Time She Spots an Easter Egg & It’s the Cutest Thing Ever

Grace Warrior is a champion Easter egg hunter — thanks to all that practice spotting wildlife around her home in the Australia Zoo! — and we can’t get over how cute she is. Every time the 2-year-old finds a colorful egg, she claps and cheers for herself, and it’s the kind of energy we want to bring to everything this week.

“Some Easter family fun 🥚💚,” Chandler Powell wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with an adorable video of his and Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace. She has two little Easter baskets in the video, one purple and one green, and her parents follow her around as she hunts for eggs in the backyard. When Grace finds one in her playground, she puts it in the basket and then claps — yay! As the video goes on, she keeps clapping every time she finds an egg, and it’s adorable. She’s so proud of herself!

Grace looks all grown up in a sleeveless floral dress with a collar in the video. Her long brown hair is in a messy tangle of curls that falls to her shoulders, with little sideswept bangs that are just precious. At one point, she does a little dance with an egg in each hand and a huge grin on her face. Her pure joy is contagious!

“Oh my goodness the little clap! 👏🏻 Adorable. 💗 Happy Easter cuties. 🐰💗 “ one person wrote. “She suddenly looks so big! Happy Easter,” another wrote.

Bindi shared another video of her daughter over the weekend, this time showing the little girl’s Easter outfit. She’s wearing a Star Wars shirt and says, “R2-D2” and “Baby Yoda” while pointing to the characters wearing bunny ears. Her cute voice and gap-toothed smile is so cute!

"Happy Easter from the Irwin Powell family! 💗" the Crikey! It's The Irwins star captioned it.

Grace approaches Easter like everything else: with wonder and joy. And she’s a delight to watch!

