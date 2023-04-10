Hilary Swank Gives Birth to Boy & Girl Twins: ‘Pure Heaven’

Hilary Swank had the best Easter gift this year: the arrival of her twins! The Million Dollar Baby star shared the most heartwarming picture of her boy and girl twins, who she shares with husband Philip Schneider, on Instagram yesterday, and we are swooning.

“It wasn’t easy,” Swank captioned the post. “But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼” Aww! Talk about a cute gender reveal!

She added, “Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽”

In the photo, Swank wears a robe as she looks out at water on a balcony. She holds one baby in each arm, snuggled up close to her chest. You can just see the barest glimpse of the back of their heads, but you can already tell they have dark hair like their mama. The moment is so sweet!

Many celebrity friends commented their congratulations, including Kate Hudson who wrote, “💫 Happy Easter Mama 💫” Sophia Bush commented, “They’re HERE 🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

“Aaaaahhhh!!!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Viola Davis. Related story Meghan Trainor Claps Back at People Who Say Babies Would ‘End’ Her Career

Sharon Stone said, “God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever ❣️🌹so happy for you all.”

“Congrats!!!!” wrote Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Juliette Lewis said, “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 😮congrats beautiful strong mama and babes ❤️.”

Misha Collins said, “So happy to see you turkeys soaking up the sea, the sun and the salt air! Love you. Welcome to planet earth little ones. Hope you have a lovely stay here.”

Julianne Hough wrote, “Congratulations! 🤍🤍🤍”

Hilary Swank gleefully asks her fans an important question about her delivery room playlist. 🎶 https://t.co/rVwnRMLuxk — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 30, 2023

The Alaska Daily star announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in Oct. 2022. “I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now,” Swank told host Robin Roberts. “This is something I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I’m going to be a mom!” Later, she revealed that the babies were due on her late dad’s birthday on April 16.

As her due date approached, Swank gained a new appreciation for women. “I feel like women are superheroes. What our bodies do? It’s like, I have such a whole, newfound respect [for women],” she said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in Jan. 2023. “I mean, I love women, I’ve always loved women. But now, I’m like, ‘Wow! We can do this!’”

Congratulations to the new family of four!

