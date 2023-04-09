Ava Phillippe’s Dramatic New Hairdo Proves Her Mom Reese Witherspoon Is Her Ultimate Style Inspiration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Imagine having Reese Witherspoon as your mom: you would so raid that closet all the time for vibrant clothes and take her early 2000s look for inspiration — and recently, Ava Phillippe has done just that!

On April 4, Phillippe shared a series of photos to her Instagram that made fans do a double take with the caption reading, “it isn’t all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼.”

Throughout the moody photo set, we see snapshots of an excerpt from In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado, orange tulips, a vibrant sunset sky, and a clip from the movie Notting Hill. While we love the mood board photos Phillippe always posts, we (and everyone else) are freaking out over the first pic: the one of her newest hair transformation.

In the first photo, we see Phillippe rocking a blonde hairdo topped with fringe-y bangs that are seriously giving us Witherspoon circa 2007 Golden Globes vibes. While we’ve seen Phillippe rock more rocker-chic vibes with her pink ‘do, we’re seriously loving how she took inspiration from her mama for this dramatic transformation.

If you need more proof that she took inspo from her mama, check out the 2007 photo below:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Phillippe is Witherspoon’s eldest child, born Sept. 09, 1999. Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe also welcomed a son named Deacon, 18, who’s only four years younger than Ava. Witherspoon also has a son named Tennessee, 9, with her estranged husband, Jim Toth.

While Ava is quite private about a lot of things, she did reveal the best piece of advice she ever got from her mom: “Pretty is as pretty does.” She elaborated, adding, “As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside, and the way that you treat other people — and if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.”

