Prince William & Prince George Prove They’re the Ultimate Lookalike Father-Son Duo at This Surprise Outing

It seems like fans always know when the Prince and Princess of Wales are going to be out and about with the family, but sometimes, the family of five go on a surprise excursion that proves how adorably tight-knit they are. However, this surprise outing is just with Prince William and Prince George, and it shows how much the father-son duo are alike in both looks and mannerisms.

On April 8, George and William were seen out together for a soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham. You can see the photos obtained by People HERE!

As you can see, the two were not only dressed in coordinating navy sweaters, but they mirrored each other’s emotions almost perfectly. It was quite spooky, when you see the photos throughout. For instance, the two held their hands in front of their face in the exact motion, followed by cheering the same way, and an identical shocked expression of their hands on either side of their face. These photos prove that not only are they a lookalike duo, but George is basically William’s mini-me.

Along with looking alike, the pair already act alike outside sporting events. For instance, George has already taken a passion for the environment, such as doing bake sales and watching nature documentaries with his dad.

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011, and they have been happily together since! They share three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story by Christopher Andersen

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Related story Kate Middleton & Prince William Reportedly Used These ‘Soft & Snuggly’ Swaddle Blankets for Their 3 Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s life as parents and husband and wife has been well documented over the course of their marriage. But when royal fans go back long before the couple’s 2011 nuptials, they find a love story with twists and turns. Christopher Andersen’s William and Kate: A Royal Love Story chronicles the couple’s early days in college, through their breakups, and finally to their memorable engagement. This is a must-have addition to any royal fan’s bookshelf.

'William and Kate: A Royal Love Story' by Christopher Andersen $17.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

