Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Proves She’s A Total Sci-Fi Buff in This Adorable Video

It’s Easter, and so many parents are gearing up for the chocolate-filled, pastel-covered holiday. Not only that, but so many celebrity parents have been getting ready to celebrate the holiday with their little ones — including Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell! Specifically, their daughter Grace Warrior is the one in the family that’s all about the Easter festivities. This year, she’s reminding everyone this holiday that she’s a tiny fashionista with her super-cute attire. (And this sweater shows the sci-fi franchise she’s obsessed with right now!)

On April 8, Irwin shared a seriously adorable video of her daughter with the caption, “Happy Easter from the Irwin Powell family! 💗”

In the video, we see Grace Warrior rocking an Easter-themed Star Wars sweater consisting of the characters R2-D2 and Baby Yoda in bunny ears. We hear Bindi asking Grace Warrior who the characters are, with a smiling Grace Warrior pointing and saying each character’s name. Truly, our hearts exploded!

It seems Grace Warrior is already a bit of a Star Wars fan, and we’re sure these two fan-favorite characters are probably her own favorites.

Bindi and her husband Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior, 2, on March 25, 2021, which was exactly one year after their intimate wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

Since then, Grace has been the pinnacle of a “Wildlife Warrior,” constantly exploring the zoo and befriending the animals who inhabit it. In a previous interview, Irwin talked about Grace’s personality, saying, “Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

