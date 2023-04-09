Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia’s Sassy Response to Being Interrupted While Eating is Such a Mood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia just gave the shadiest look we’ve ever seen, and it’s in such a hysterical setting.

On April 8, Union shared a video of her perpetually-sassy daughter on the beach with the caption reading, “Vacationing with salad eaters be like… #LiveYourBestLife #ShadyBaby.”

In the video, we see the IRL Shady Baby eating some stringy pasta while lounging on her beach towel. We hear Union trying to get Kaavia’s attention, saying, Kaav, is it good?” In response to being interrupted, Kaavia gives her mom the shadiest look we’ve ever seen! And as people who have been hangry in the past, we get it.

And fans can’t get enough of this sassy video! So many comments under the video read, “Kaav: Girl can’t you see I’m busy?” and “😂😂 now I’ve seen and eaten a lot of things at the beach but never pasta 🍝. Kaavia is definitely living her best life and I’m here for it😂.” (So true!)

Now, the You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia James, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with InStyle, the Flawless Haircare founder shared why she and Wade call Kaavia “Shady Baby,” saying, “We call her ‘shady baby’ for a reason. She is quite opinionated — you’re never wondering what she’s thinking.”

She added that her opinionated daughter really helped navigate how they took their creative direction with the Kaavia James Janie x Jack collection, “We showed her everything that we saw, and let her feel the materials. There were things where she was like, ‘No,’ and we weren’t trying to force her into anything, so anything that she didn’t spark to, it’s not in the collection. Everything you see is Kaavia James. Not only inspired by, but approved by.”

