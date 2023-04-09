Jenna Dewan & Hilary Duff Adore These ‘Life Saver’ Belly Masks for Preventing Pregnancy Stretch Marks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You shouldn’t feel self-conscious when you’re pregnant. The body goes through so many changes during pregnancy, and sometimes it can leave a mark — literally. Yes, we’re talking about the stretch marks that can develop on a pregnant belly. Fortunately, there is one way of combatting stretch marks that’s become a favorite of stars like Hilary Duff and Jenna Dewan, and it’s available for just $14 on Amazon.

The HATCH Belly Mask is made with pregnant bodies in mind. This is the ultimate self-care hack during pregnancy. The sheet mask is super comfortable and delivers a powerful boost of hydration to the skin, minimizing stretch marks and scars. Not only that, the safe serum used in this mask also combats the tightness skin can feel during pregnancy. Plus, you can use any excess serum on the rest of your skin for a full-body effect.

Image: Hatch via Amazon

It’s pretty remarkable that one of these HATCH Belly Masks can do so much for your skin. And while $14 might seem a bit of a splurge for a simple mask with serum, shoppers agree HATCH’s product is well worth it. “This mask was fun and cute. It’s super hydrating and leaves your belly soft,” one shopper said in their glowing review.

“I tried several products and this is the only one that helped relieve itchy skin for 12+ hours,” another shopper wrote, calling HATCH’s product a “life saver” in their five-star review. “I applied morning when getting ready and at night before bed. It smells good, the smell isn’t too strong, and absorbs fairly quick.” And a third shopper wrote, “Love this mask! It was so soothing and fun to use.” Count us convinced! Treat yourself to some luxury with the HATCH Belly Mask.

