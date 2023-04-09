Kate Middleton & Prince William Reportedly Used These ‘Soft & Snuggly’ Swaddle Blankets for Their 3 Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a parent, when you find a product that works for your baby, you don’t need a reason to change it. Whether it’s a particular stroller, food brand, or toy, once you discover the best of the best, there’s no going back. Even Prince William and Kate Middleton follow this parenting advice. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly love one particular brand of blanket, using the same swaddle for all three of their children. And you too can add these blankets to your nursery with just a few clicks on Amazon.

aden + anais Silky Soft Swaddle Blankets are perfect for your baby. These blankets are made of muslin, a breathable fabric that feels so soft to the touch on baby’s delicate skin. aden + anais Silky Soft Swaddle Blankets also have baby’s safety in mind. These swaddles aren’t too tight, and because the fabric is so breathable, your baby won’t feel constricted, and you can rest assured they’re safe and comfortable wrapped up in all this goodness.

According to Buzzfeed, these blankets are a favorite of the Prince and Princess of Wales. But while the royal seal would be enough for us to consider adding these blankets to our carts, we were definitely sold after reading what satisfied shoppers had to say. “When my granddaughter was a baby we used these swaddles all the time. They are warm when [it’s] cold, but also light in warm weather. So soft and snuggly,” one person wrote in their five-star review.

“These swaddles are so pretty, the colors and prints are beautiful and because they are muslin they get softer every time you wash them,” another shopper wrote. “We have several different swaddles and these are by far one of my favorites.” Between the royal seal of approval from William and Kate and these glowing reviews from satisfied shoppers, we’re wholly convinced. By your own aden + anais Silky Soft Swaddle Blanket and wrap your baby up in love and warmth.

