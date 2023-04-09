Hallmark Star Alexa PenaVega’s Full Family Selfie Shows She’s Raising a Generation of Adventurers

Hallmark star Alexa PenaVega is not only the proud mama of three little ones, but she’s also the proud mama of three little adventurers-in-the-making! On April 6, the Destination Wedding star shared a series of super-sweet beachside snapshots of her whole family with the caption, “😊😜😀😘 F A M I L I A ♥️.”

In the first photo, we see PenaVega and her husband Carlos PenaVega, along with their three kiddos smiling while on the beach! We then get a few more selfies of the family of five looking so cute as they keep posing for the camera, and we end with a silly photo of all five in different facial expressions.

So not only is this a very emotive family, but they’re a family full of adventurers.

The What If Love Is the Point co-authors originally met back in late 2012 through Bible study. Within less than a year, the pair got engaged on Aug 2013 and wed in Jan 2014 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Since then, they’ve welcomed three children named Ocean, 6, Kingston, 3, and Rio, 1.

Now, Alexa never misses the opportunity to talk about her loving family, and her Faith, but that’s not all. Alexa is all about making sure moms feel their best, and as someone in the public eye, she doesn’t skirt away from talking about the hard-to-discuss motherhood issues, like the pressures to lose weight after giving birth.

In a previous interview with EOnline, Alexa talked about how she believes mothers shouldn’t have to worry about losing weight after literally bringing human life into the world. “I think that as new moms, we really want to just jump back into it, and it’s really hard to find the time to do that. But at the same time, my husband is like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll watch him; you go to the gym.’ I just can’t leave him, and it feels weird,” she said. “Throw anything diet out the window, especially if you’re breastfeeding. Don’t think about diets, don’t worry about diets. You need all of those nutrients. And the pounds will come off on their own. I’m focused on getting strong.”

