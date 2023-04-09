Drew Scott’s Adorable Photo Shows How His Son Parker Has Officially ‘Replaced’ Him 

Drew Scott just gave fans an adorable pre-Easter treat: a super-sweet snapshot of his son Parker with one of the most important women in his life!

On April 8, the It Takes Two co-author shared a snapshot of his son Parker’s latest outing with his grandma to his Instagram. He posted it with the caption, “I’ve been replaced as mom’s favorite for play time 🤣❤️.”

In the photo, we see Parker in his colorful, stylish attire holding up circular blocks to his grandma, who’s also holding some wooden and plastic toys for him while playing in the backyard! Sorry, Scott, it seems you have been replaced, but you’ve been replaced by such an adorable baby!

Now, if this looks familiar to you, it’s probably because proud mama Linda Phan posted a series of rare photos to her Instagram days prior of all the things Parker has been up to — including this super-cute playtime moment with his grandma. Phan posted the series of photos with the caption reading, “drums. rolls. and some things that set my soul to glow. 💗☺️✨.”

It’s clear Parker was having the time of his life with his grandma, and we can’t wait to see more playtime snapshots with her (and musical ones with his grandpa!)

Scott and Phan welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022, specifically on their fourth wedding anniversary. Talk about a fairytale!

