Ashlee Simpson’s Family Beach Photos Prove She & Her Youngest Have This Whimsical Trait in Common

Summer is nearly here, and the Simpson-Ross family is living it up! Specifically, Ashlee Simpson and her two youngest are running around by the beach, and it’s such a sweet sight to see! They truly are a free-spirited bunch, and these photos prove it.

On April 3, the Autobiography singer shared a series of photos from her family vacation with the simple, sweet caption, “Rainy day in Hawaii 🌸❤️.”

In the first photo, we get a heartwarming glimpse into their family vacation; specifically, Jagger running around and laughing her head off, with Simpson trailing behind her and Ziggy Blu holding a pool noodle. Next, we get a showstopping snapshot of Simpson looking gorgeous in a plaid blue swimsuit and low-rise jeans, followed by a selfie from Evan Ross that shows Simpson, Jagger, and Ziggy Blu goofing off at the beach!

So, Simpson has three children in total. She first gave birth to her eldest son Bronx, 14, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz in November 2008, but she and Wentz split up in 2011. Simpson started dating her now-husband Ross in 2013, and got married a year later, in August 2014. The two have welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Bronx is on the vacation, but hopefully, he’s having the time of his life somewhere!

Back in 2020, before the Ashlee + Evan stars welcomed Ziggy Blu into the world, they did a rare interview. In this interview, they talked about how Simpson and Jagger love to do everything together. Simpson said to Peohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3LjueX3ODU&t=81sple, “We dance, watch movies, we have matching pajamas. Yeah, that’s my little, fun fashionista and with her, she’s my girlfriend. We giggle, we play, and she’s so into it!”

