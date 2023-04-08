Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Looks Like an Edgy Fashionista in This Sassy Video

Now, we already knew that Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia is a little fashionista in the making, but this new video shows she also looks so adorable in edgier attire!

On April 3, the Flawless Hair founder shared a video through her daughter Kaavia’s Instagram page @kaaviajames. She shared the video with the caption, “When you wish somebody WOULD say anything other than “congratulations” to @lsuwbkb #YouTriedIt #ShadyBaby.”

In the sassy video, we see the IRL Shady Baby living up to her nickname in the video of her rocking an edgy look of a black denim jacket, black and white athleisure set, and white sneakers. With the song “GOATED” by Armani White and Denzel Curry playing in the background, we see the edgy fashionista looking so adorable while walking through the foyer.

Now, the You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia James, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, the Bring It On star talked about what Kaavia taught her so much. “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady,” she said. “If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

