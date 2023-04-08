Emily Ratajkowski Revealed the Heartbreaking Reason Why Motherhood Has Made Her Less ‘Outspoken’

The sad reality is that even if you’re one of the biggest names in Hollywood, you can still be judged greatly, especially as a mother. Supermodel and former actress Emily Ratajkowski is talking all about it, and the heartbreaking reason she’s bit her tongue more than usual the past few months.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the My Body author revealed she’s “scared” of opening up about the “horrifying” year she has had. “I’m scared. I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children,” she said.

This shows the not-so-shocking and the devastating fact of motherhood, one where sometimes, those who are proud of being blunt, get punished for it. Ratajkowski has been known for her open disposition, not afraid to talk about anything from dating, her hard divorce, and how she’s navigated Hollywood her way.

In recent interviews, Ratajkowski has seemingly bit her tongue on confirming or denying certain dating rumors, comments on big figures in Hollywood, and the sexual misconduct allegations against her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. And this fear may be the reason why.

Ratajkowski has been enjoying her single-girl era, but she is currently going through a divorce with Bear-McClard after she filed in Sept 2022. The pair originally wed in 2018, but soon split up after the cheating allegations came out. During their time together, they welcomed a son named Sylvester “Sly,” 2. Currently, the two are fighting over custody of their son Sly, and their dog Colombo, per Radar Online.

Before you go, check out what these celebrity moms have to say about being mom-shamed.

