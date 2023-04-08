Linda Phan’s Super-Rare Photos Show Her Son Parker Being as Multi-Talented as His Parents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While proud papa Drew Scott posts quite frequently on social media, his superstar wife Linda Phan keeps her social media more on the lowkey side. However, she just treated her devoted fans to a series of photos starring their son Parker, and of course, everyone is losing it.

On April 2, Phan shared a series of photos of her latest family excursions with the caption, “drums. rolls. and some things that set my soul to glow. 💗☺️✨.”

In the first photo, we see Parker resting his hand on a big drum, followed by a super-sweet snapshot of him hugging a friend of his, tummy time with Linda and her gal pals, and a full-family snapshot of them on their latest hike. Now, don’t explode from the cuteness overload just yet, because there’s so much more!

We also get a super-sweet pic of Parker with his grandma playing with plastic rings on the lawn, followed by a pic of Scott proudly lifting Parker in the air (while he’s rocking an adorable fruit-themed pair of pajamas!)

We also get pics of what Phan has been doing the past few months, such as pottery, super-cool-looking book parties, making cocoa, drawing, and more.

You can just tell from these photos that this family of three is full of so much love!

The It Takes Two co-author and Phan welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022In a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brothers star said that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.” He said, “I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

