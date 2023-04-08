Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Can’t Stop Kissing Her Mini-Me Monaco in This Heart-Melting Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins fans need to get ready, because this new post featuring baby Monaco may be one of the cutest we’ve seen yet!

On April 5, Mai-Jenkins shared a series of photos and videos of her daughter Monaco on her Instagram. She shared the post with the caption, “We can make this easy or hard, Coco @monacomaijenkins.”

In the first photo, we see Mai-Jenkins’ daughter looking adorable as she smiles from ear to ear, rocking her iconic curls, Balmain shirt, and little jean skirt. We then see Monaco walking back and forth from her mama to the door, remote in hand.

Get ready for your hearts to melt because this video of Mai-Jenkins planting a bunch of kisses on a laughing Monaco may be our favorite video yet of the stylish mother-daughter duo!

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, whom she married back in early 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. On Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1, into the world. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 8.

In a previous interview with People, Mai-Jenkins talked about how motherhood has changed everything for her. “It is hard work, but I love every part of it. And it doesn’t feel like work. I gotta be honest with you. Having Monaco made me feel like I’ve been born again,” she said. “It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes.”

