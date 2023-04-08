Jayson Tatum’s Son Deuce Already Looks Like a Little MVP-in-the-Making in These Adorable Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum just showed not only how much his son Jayson Jr has grown over the past few years, but also how adorable he looks on the court with his superstar papa.

On April 1, Tatum shared a series of photos featuring his little MVP-in-the-making with the caption, “This life I live ain’t got room for no complaints 🙏🏽.”

In the first photo, we see Jayson Jr (mainly known as Deuce!) chilling on the basketball court with his father doing an interview behind him. Next, we get some snapshots of Tatum praying on the court, looking stylish while walking to the court, and tying his shoe. Then, we get an adorable snapshot of Deuce rocking an all-black athleisure look, and a selfie of the adorable father-son duo in the car.

We get more snapshots of Tatum walking, a pic of a bowl of fruit, a photo of Tatum and Rah, and a seriously adorable snapshot of the two cuddling and eating lollipops together!

Now, fans always adore seeing Deuce on the court and on Tatum’s Instagram, and these photos were flooded with loving comments like “Deuce already looking like a future MVP of this world 🔥❤️” and “Deuce is growing up right before our eyes😍.”

On Dec 6, 2017, Tatum and his high school girlfriend Toriah Lachell welcomed his son Deuce.

Now, Tatum talked about being a young father to his son, who was born in 2017 (the same year he was drafted!) He told People about how he wants to stay present throughout being a father to his son. “I just do what’s natural. I’m around him every day. I think being able to go through this journey together, because I was 19 when I got drafted, it’s kind of like we’re growing up together,” he said. “As he’s gotten older, I’m going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up. I think it’s the coolest part for me.”

