Rumer Willis Looks Like an Ethereal Goddess in These Radiant & Rare Baby Bump Photos

Fans are not ready for the head-turning, hypnotic baby bump photos Rumer Willis just uploaded!

On April 6, the What Lies Ahead star shared a jaw-dropping black-and-white photo of herself from her newest campaign to her Instagram. She shared the ethereal photo with the caption, “All About the Mamas 🌱 . . . I am so excited to collaborate with one of my all-time Rumer Has It favs @nakedcashmere I am creating a capsule collection for mamas and babies with the most cozy and glorious goodies. This is truly and dream come true and a long time in the making. I can’t wait to share with you all! Glorious photos by my magical friend and fellow mama @zoeygrossman.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the photo, we see the actress looking like a goddess as she shows off her growing baby bump, rocking a cozy white draped look that compliments her new mama glow perfectly! And this wasn’t the only photo she blessed her fans with!

Willis uploaded another snapshot of herself, looking so gorgeous, with the caption, “In my natural habitat 🤎 covered in all things cozy.”

You can see that photo HERE!

Related story Rumer Willis Opens up About the Struggle of Finding ‘Comfortable’ & ‘Cute’ Maternity Clothes in New Bump Pictures

In this photo, we not only see her lovingly cradling her baby bump in a series of cozy brown attire, but also see her blonde curls and radiant complexion in full view. Truly, she looks like an ethereal goddess in these new snapshots!

Since 2022, Willis has been in a relationship with singer Derek Richard Thomas, and on December 20, 2022, they announced they were expecting their first child via Instagram. She uploaded a baby bump photo, with Thomas kissing it, with the simple caption, “🌱,” and everyone has been so excited for every single update!

In a recent interview with People, Willis talked about what a “humbling” experience pregnancy has been. “I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I’ve had an easier time physically than most of my friends,” she said. “Also, because I’m so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I’m just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]… But, it’s wild. It’s the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of.”

These stunning maternity photos capture the beauty, excitement, and power of pregnancy.

