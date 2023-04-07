Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Visited India for the First Time & Experienced a Cultural Milestone

In this picture taken on April 1, 2023, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images
Malti Marie is no stranger to traveling with her parents Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. But this month, she got to visit a place close to her mom’s heart: India!

“MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings 🙏🏽❤️ #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya,” Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram, explaining the important cultural milestone her 1-year-old daughter got to experience for the first time.

April 6 is Hanuman Jayanti, a festival that holds great significance in the Hindu religion. According to Hindustan Times, “On this day, devotees of Lord Hanuman celebrate the birth anniversary of Maruti Nandan with much pomp. People visit temples, worship Lord Hanuman, decorate places of worship, wear new clothes, and observe fasts.”

So, to celebrate this important Hindu holiday, the Citadel star took Malti to the Siddhivinayek Temple in Mumbai. According to the temple, Shree Ganesh should be the “first to be worshipped before beginning any new project or venture as he is the destroyer of obstacles.” It makes sense that Chopra Jonas would want to take Malti to receive a blessing before her first visit to India!

Malti looked absolutely beautiful in photos, too. She wears a colorful beaded sari with red pants and a light blue scarf with floral embroidery to match her mom. They are surrounded by yellow, red, and white flowers in the temple, and Malti is the spitting image of her dad. It’s such a beautiful moment.

In the next photo, both Malti and Chopra Jonas are blessed with a red dot known as a bindi on their foreheads, which is a tradition used to enhance the powers of the mind’s eye (aka, your inner wisdom).

Many people loved this peek into Chopra Jonas’ cultural traditions. One person wrote, “Love that you are teaching her Indian traditions so early! Thanks for sharing the importance of our culture to all your followers 🥰.”

“Beautiful 😍 🕉 Ganesha blessings 🙏,” another said.

The Unfinished author was in Mumbai to attend the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai. She looked like a goddess in a sheer sparkling dress for the event.

She also promoted her new show Citadel coming to India. “Kicking off the incredible world tour of #Citadel in my home city,” she wrote on Instagram. “With all the good wishes from my home and my people, my heart is full 💕”

It was a busy trip, filled with incredible fashion moments, but Chopra Jonas still took the time to do something meaningful with Malti Marie while they were there. Talk about nailing that work/mom life balance!

