The Money Issue

Grace Warrior Taking Her 'Bunny' On a Snowy Walk Is Too Cute to Miss

Bindi Irwin and Terri Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Terri Irwin John Wolfsohn/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin attend The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening With The Irwins: "Crikey! It's The Irwins" Screening And Conversation at The Paley Center for Media on May 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: Bindi Irwin attends Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel on May 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Bindi Irwin
Grace Warrior Taking Her 'Bunny' On a Snowy Walk Is Too Cute to Miss
When the snow comes down, all Grace Warrior needs is a pink puffy coat and her Bunny — aka, her grandma Terri Irwin. The 2-year-old, who Terri’s daughter Bindi Irwin shares with husband Chandler Powell, took her grandma Bunny on a walk through a snowy path, and it’s the adorable content we needed on the internet today.

“The adventure is even better with someone you love. #NationalWalkingDay,” Terri wrote on Twitter. She also shared a heartfelt moment between her and Grace, as the toddler is leading her by the hand through the snowy terrain in front of her.

Terri wears a long purple puff coat, and Grace is in a similar puffy snowsuit, except hers is pink (her signature color!) with light pink polka dots. Grace looks focused, with her tongue sticking out, and Terri has a big grin on her face as she follows wherever Grace wants to take her. From the matching puffy coats to the adorable hand-holding, we can’t get enough of this sweet photo!

“What a cute pic,” one person commented. Another wrote, “You and Steve created such a beautiful, magical, and special family💜💜💜.”

“She’s so beautiful!” someone else wrote.

Last month, Terri wrote an inspiring letter to her granddaughter for her 2nd birthday.

“Happy birthday to our dearest Grace Warrior,” the Australia Zoo conservationist wrote on Twitter. “As you turn two, you remind me to appreciate every detail of life, always exercise plenty of imagination, and love unconditionally. I treasure each and every moment with you.”

“I am truly blessed to be your bunny,” she added.

