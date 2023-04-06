Lea Michele Admits She Cried in a Hospital Bathroom Amid 2-Year-Old Son Ever’s Ongoing ‘Scary Health Issue’

Seeing your children sick is one of the worst feelings in the world — especially when there’s not a lot you can do to help. Lea Michele is going through this now amid her 2-year-old son Ever Leo’s “scary health issue,” and our hearts go out to her.

“Ran to give my baby a hug at home in between shows,” the Funny Girl actress wrote on her Instagram Story yesterday, along with a close-up photo of her hugging Ever, who she shares with husband Zandy Reich. “It was quick but worth it. ❤️”

The star had two performances as Fanny Brice in the Broadway show yesterday, but she made sure to make time for baby snuggles since he isn’t feeling well.

Last month, Michele shared a picture on her Instagram Story announcing that she would be out of Funny Girl for the night. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for,” she wrote, per PEOPLE. She added, “I am so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

She returned to Funny Girl, writing on her Instagram Story that she was “really happy to be back,” per PEOPLE. She added, “It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he’s headed in a good direction, and we’re really, really grateful.”

Then yesterday, Michele shared that her son had been hospitalized again, per PEOPLE, although she still hasn't revealed why. Over a picture of Ever sleeping in a crib on her Instagram Story, the Glee alum wrote, "Today was a hard day. As parents we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom)." Aww! That has to be so tough.

She went on, “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.” (PEOPLE has a screenshot of the post HERE.)

In a Feb. 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, Michele gushed about how happy she is to be home in New York and to get to come home to her son and husband.

“My son is napping right now, although slightly unsuccessfully. My mom usually comes over when I’m getting ready for the show,” she told the outlet. “Sundays are my favorite because I get to spend a great morning with my husband and our son. We usually go to the park, have a nice breakfast, and then I go to work. As soon as the show’s over on Sunday, I come right home. I’m able to give him a bath, put him to bed, and then my husband and I have dinner together.”

She added, “I haven’t done a show in 15 years. I’m figuring out how to be a good leader. I’m figuring out how to be a good mom. I’m figuring out how to be a good wife, a good daughter, a good friend. I’m getting so much gratification out of my relationships right now because I think everything’s falling so nicely into place and I’m so happy to be back home in New York.”

