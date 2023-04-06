Khloé Kardashian is keeping with a recent Kardashian-Jenner family tradition of not revealing her baby boy’s name on social media. But unlike sister Kylie Jenner — who waited a year to reveal her son’s name is Aire — Kardashian was hoping to reveal her 8-month-old son’s name sooner. In yesterday’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Kardashian dropped some major hints about her baby’s name and explained why it’s taken her this long to reveal the moniker.

Host Jennifer Hudson congratulated Kardashian on her new baby with Tristan Thompson. “He’s 8 months old, and he’s a little chunk, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Kardashian responded, making Hudson laugh.

“Those are the best times right there,” Hudson commented on a March 2023 photo of Thompson sitting next to his daughter True, who he shares with Kardashian, and his 6-year-old son Prince, who he shares with Jordan Craig. True, who turns 5 next week, is holding the newborn in the photo, which showed his face for the first time.

“I love chubby baby,” Hudson added. “Is he a quiet baby?”

The Good American founder said, “He is a quiet baby. He’s a happy baby, which is amazing. And my daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice.”

"Yes, he's named, but I haven't announced it yet," she said. Kardashian also confirmed one major detail about his name: "It will start with a T," she said. So, it looks like Kardashian is following another family tradition, this time keeping the same initial with her new baby!

“Yes, he’s named, but I haven’t announced it yet,” she said. Kardashian also confirmed one major detail about his name: “It will start with a T,” she said. So, it looks like Kardashian is following another family tradition, this time keeping the same initial with her new baby!

The Kardashians star also explained why it’s taken so long to decide on and announce the name. “So, originally, he was delivered via surrogate — or the stork, I like to say — and at first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name.”

“Then, he’s been named,” she confirmed. “But I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out. So now I’m just like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Later in the interview, Kardashian shared that True “loves being a big sister.” “I was worried because I wasn’t pregnant, and I didn’t know if it would be hard for her to understand. And it’s just crazy how resilient and instinctual children are, and she’s so maternal and loving, and she’s such a good big sister.”

We can’t wait to hear what the name is — and since Season 3 of The Kardashians drops May 25, hopefully we won’t have to wait long.

