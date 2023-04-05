Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is Growing Up — But She Still ‘Loves’ This Special Zoo Animal

Toddlers’ obsessions change daily (sometimes hourly), and it’s hard to keep up. One minute they can’t get enough bananas or Peppa Pig, and the next, they’re all about crunchy graham crackers and Bluey — and if parents don’t keep up, you’re in for some epic meltdowns! But other times, your kids develop a lifelong passion for things, even as babies. As Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior gets older, her love for this special animal at Australia Zoo is growing right along with her…and it’s giving us all the feels today!

“Grace has always adored #tortoises,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star wrote on Instagram. “She especially loves visiting them in their spa mud wallow. Swipe for the cutest #flashback. 🐢 #AustraliaZoo.”

Irwin’s post included a new family photo of 2-year-old Grace sitting on her lap, and her husband Chandler Powell lying on the grass on the other side. Grace looks so grown up (and just like her mom!) with her little dinosaur t-shirt and super-cute sideswept bangs. In the photo, she is laser-focused on two giant tortoises in a mud pit in front of them. We can’t blame her!

The flashback photo shows Bindi reaching over to pet a tortoise, while a baby Grace sits on her mom’s knee. She’s wearing footsie pajamas with a floral bib, just staring intently at the huge reptile in front of her. Be still our hearts! We love that she has the same appreciation for tortoises now that she did then.

Fans loved it, too. “How lucky is Grace to grow up surrounded by such beautiful wildlife like these gorgeous tortoises. She is so very blessed to have you and Chandler as parents. 💚💚🐢🐢,” one person wrote.

"I love the tortoises too. Gorgeous photos," another commented.

Bindi has often posted about Grace’s love for tortoises throughout the years.

In March 2022, Bindi shared a sweet video of baby Grace petting a baby tortoise. “I’m starting to think her favourite animals are tortoises 🐢,” she captioned the heart-melting video.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in Jan. 2022, Bindi revealed that Grace’s favorite animal is “an Aldabra tortoise” named Igloo, who comes up to Bindi’s waist. “He’s massive and the cutest. When he sees Grace, he runs across his paddock, which is huge. If you’re a tortoise, you can’t really run very fast, but he does his best, runs across the paddock to see her and just sits. She tries to pat him, and she just ends up kind of like hitting him on the head.”

She continued, “They love each other! It’s the funniest thing you’ve ever seen. I love that my daughter’s best friend is a tortoise.”

We love that some things never change!

