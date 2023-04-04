Chrissy Teigen’s Travel Anxiety From Flying With 3 Kids For the First Time is Every Stressed Mom at the Airport

Baby Esti and her parents are both experiencing new things in life, although for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the novelty is more anxiety-inducing than exciting.

On Sunday, Teigen shared an impromptu selfie on Instagram of herself and Legend with their three kids as they stood on an airport tarmac in front of a commercial plane. The cookbook author captioned the photo, “oh boy here we go!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧” with a request for “prayers up” as it was their first flight as a family of five.

Big sibs Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, looked as excited as could be for their adventure, while baby sis, 10 weeks, was aloof to it all as she snoozed in mom’s arms.

Teigen also took to Twitter to release her anxiety, writing, “first trip with 3, heart racing with airplane apology syndrome.” A few hours later, she tweeted that the flight was mostly a success, sharing, “I was the only one to cry! scary turbulence makes my heart stop 😭.”

The couple announced their rainbow baby’s arrival several days after her birth on January 13. Teigen shared a photo of Luna and Miles holding their newborn sister on Instagram, captioning the sweet snap, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕.”

She continued, "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!"

Life with Baby Esti just seems to be better for the Teigen-Legend clan, flight anxiety and all!

