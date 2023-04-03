Keke Palmer Jokes That Newborn Son Leodis Is ‘Already Tired of Me’

Taking care of newborns is a lot of work (around the clock!), and it can make time feel like it’s stretching out. What feels like days is only a few hours, and weeks go by like months. But while exhausted parents might need a break from their baby, it’s the opposite for Keke Palmer. She joked that her baby boy Leodis is “already tired” of hanging out with his mama, and the video evidence is so freaking cute.

The Human Resources actress shared a video on Instagram hanging out in bed with her newborn, who was born on Feb. 26. She’s dancing to “Slide” by Sada Baby, while Leodis lies back on her chest doing skin to skin. As she makes moves, he gives the camera the biggest WTF look. His eyes are so wide as he gives his mom the side eye, and we can’t stop laughing.

“And to think! Just last April fools I ‘joked’ about being preggers … we manifested you little buddy!” Palmer wrote in her caption. “I love hanging with you and you just be looking crazy like a caveman. 🥹🤣😍😘”



She added, “He already tired of me.”

Skai Jackson commented, “He said ‘ side EYE’😂😭 he’s sick and tired.” Queen Latifah wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍.”

“He’s so adorable!! He was looking like, somebody please call my grandma because mama tripping!!! 🤣🤣🤣” someone else said.

Another joked, "Li'l man realizing in real time what he's in for outside the womb 😂🥰 So happy for you ✨🤎 ."

“Lmaooo if ‘my moms a Virgo ‘ was a baby 😂😍,” someone else wrote.

When Palmer was pregnant, she worried that her baby would be too “emotional” for her if he was born during Pisces season, which runs from Feb. 19-March 20. “Pisces are known to be very deep,” she said on a Jan. 2023 appearance of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “They’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

The Nope star went on, “I don’t want to be too like, ‘Look, what’s up?’ Because sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is,’ you know? I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, wade in the water. Just keep it chill, child.”

Despite her nervousness (and baby Leo’s nervous facial expressions!) things are going well for Palmer. In a March 2023 Instagram post, she shared an important update.

“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all.” Aww!

Even if he doesn’t appreciate his mama’s dance moves yet, Leodis is still adorable!

