Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Keke Palmer Jokes That Newborn Son Leodis Is ‘Already Tired of Me’

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Artist of Distinction award honoree Keke Palmer attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort on October 16, 2022 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival) Plus Icon
Keke Palmer Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attend the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Alexander Skarsgard attends the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
All the Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2023 33 Images

Taking care of newborns is a lot of work (around the clock!), and it can make time feel like it’s stretching out. What feels like days is only a few hours, and weeks go by like months. But while exhausted parents might need a break from their baby, it’s the opposite for Keke Palmer. She joked that her baby boy Leodis is “already tired” of hanging out with his mama, and the video evidence is so freaking cute.  

The Human Resources actress shared a video on Instagram hanging out in bed with her newborn, who was born on Feb. 26. She’s dancing to “Slide” by Sada Baby, while Leodis lies back on her chest doing skin to skin. As she makes moves, he gives the camera the biggest WTF look. His eyes are so wide as he gives his mom the side eye, and we can’t stop laughing.

“And to think! Just last April fools I ‘joked’ about being preggers … we manifested you little buddy!” Palmer wrote in her caption. “I love hanging with you and you just be looking crazy like a caveman. 🥹🤣😍😘”

She added, “He already tired of me.”

Skai Jackson commented, “He said ‘ side EYE’😂😭 he’s sick and tired.” Queen Latifah wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍.”

“He’s so adorable!! He was looking like, somebody please call my grandma because mama tripping!!! 🤣🤣🤣” someone else said.

Another joked, “Li’l man realizing in real time what he’s in for outside the womb 😂🥰 So happy for you ✨🤎 .”

“Lmaooo if ‘my moms a Virgo ‘ was a baby 😂😍,” someone else wrote.

When Palmer was pregnant, she worried that her baby would be too “emotional” for her if he was born during Pisces season, which runs from Feb. 19-March 20. “Pisces are known to be very deep,” she said on a Jan. 2023 appearance of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “They’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

The Nope star went on, “I don’t want to be too like, ‘Look, what’s up?’ Because sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is,’ you know? I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, wade in the water. Just keep it chill, child.”

Despite her nervousness (and baby Leo’s nervous facial expressions!) things are going well for Palmer. In a March 2023 Instagram post, she shared an important update.

“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all.” Aww!

Even if he doesn’t appreciate his mama’s dance moves yet, Leodis is still adorable!

These celebrity parents shared their favorite children’s books!

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad