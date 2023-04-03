Kim Kardashian’s Daughters North & Chicago Are Pretty in Pink on the Ultimate Girls’ Trip to Japan

What do you need for the perfect girls’ trip? Pink clothes, Hello Kitty nails, and the coolest handbags, of course! Kim Kardashian recently took her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, to Tokyo, Japan, and shared the prettiest photos with her girls.

“Sanrio Style 🎀💞🌸 ,” the SKIMS founder captioned the post. The first photo shows Kim dressed in grey sweatpants and a matching sports bra with an oversized pink furry coat over the top and matching bag. North is on her right — looking almost as tall as her mom! — with pink braids, a pink t-shirt, and pink pants. She has a milk carton cross-body purse and a pink, bejeweled Hello Kitty clutch. Chicago is on Kim’s left, dressed in a pink tracksuit with a pink backpack. The trio are fashion goals (duh!).

Another post shows a close-up of Kim’s Hello Kitty manicure, which is perfectly on-theme. Kim also shared a TikTok from their trip, which included a shopping spree, amusement park rides, and tons of Hello Kitty merch (you can also see a glimpse of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope on the trip, too). Another TikTok shows some of the amazing snacks they had on the trip, and another showed some of the beautiful nature scenes they saw during cherry blossom season.

“This pink is EVERYTHING 💗💗💗,” one person commented. Another said, “Your Tokyo looks are my FAVE.”

“We love a theme 💕,” someone else commented.

In her post, The Kardashians star also poked fun at herself repeating on outfit that Khloe Kardashian wore on an earlier trip to Japan — one that Kim had mercilessly ridiculed on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim shared a screenshot of a Tweet from @Khlocaine_, who said, "well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!" alongside a photo of Kim's Tokyo look next to a throwback of Khloe wearing the same pink jacket. You gotta love a self-aware queen!

Khloe even commented, “I’m waiting……” and Kourtney wrote, “a long way from the cycling outfits 💞💞💞 @kimkardashian @khloekardashian 😹😹”

Kim responded on her Instagram Story, writing, “People grow and evolve ok ??? LOL I’M SORRY.”

It seems like Kim and her daughters had an awesome time in Japan, and looked absolutely fabulous while visiting. As if you could expect anything less from the Kardashians!

