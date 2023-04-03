Sarah Levy Shares Rare Photo of Baby Jimmy & He Is So Stylish

Sarah Levy’s baby is growing up, and he’s clearly taking style points from his uncle Dan Levy. The Schitt’s Creek star shared a super rare photo of her 9-month-old son James Eugene, who she shares with husband Graham Outerbridge, and his jacket puts David’s iconic sweaters to shame!

“The custom starts young apparently,” Sarah captioned a photo on Instagram. In it, you can see the back of James’ blonde head as he sits on a chair facing away from the camera. He’s wearing a jean jacket that is custom embroidered with his adorable nickname: “Jimmy Gene.”

The unbelievably cute photo is made even more precious by the fact that Jimmy is sitting at a table with his grandpa, Eugene Levy, and grandma, Deborah Divine, who are just out of focus in the background of the photo. The entire thing is iconic.

“The back of the head!!! 😭 ❤️” one person commented. Another quipped, “It’s in his GENES.”

Someone else said, “It’s the big Eugene in the background for me! Cutest pic!!!!”

"This is the CUTEST 💜," another agreed.

Baby Jimmy was born in July 2022. The SurrealEstate star shared a picture of his tiny feet on Instagram, writing, “He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world.”

In a Sept. 2022 interview with Babe by Hatch, Sarah revealed how her dad felt about the baby being named after him. “My dad was incredibly touched that we named him James Eugene, and honestly, I could not imagine any other middle name for James,” she said. “In my family we name people after middle names. It was just a nice way to honor my dad.”

And now, Baby Jimmy has his own adorable nickname and a keen fashion sense already. He fits in perfectly with the whole fam!

