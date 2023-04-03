Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares an Unforgettable Father-Daughter Moment With His Daughter Jazzy in Hawaii

Sometimes your kids surprise you in the most heartfelt ways. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reflecting on a sweet moment with his middle daughter Jasmine “Jazzy,” 7, who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian, and it’s making us feel emotional. Over the weekend, the little girl joined her dad for a Samoan dance in Hawaii that has a very special meaning.

“A father daughter moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life ❤️🥺🌺,” the Black Adam star wrote in his caption on Instagram. “My 7yr old asked me if she can dance our Samoan Taualuga with her grandma ❤️.”

The Rock explained that his daughter was shy at first, but “like me – like all of us – she felt that mana and found her way next to her grandma to dance.”

The Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream star says the dance is called the “taualuga,” which is the grand finale dance and one that is “very sacred” in his Samoan culture. “As you see all of us dancing around my mom and my daughter – it’s our way of showing the utmost respect to the ones we are honoring. Make way, here she comes….” he explained.



“Man I was fighting back tears when I squatted and slapped the ground with my hands – in our culture – a fathers ultimate show of respect and love for his daughter,” Johnson continued. “Fa’a Samoa ~ the Samoan way.”

In the video, you can see the little girl dancing with her grandma as Johnson dances nearby and honors her. It’s an incredible moment!

“This is beautiful, made me cry over here!” one person commented. Someone else wrote, “Your mom’s look of pure happiness after the dance ended is just utter joy. Thank you so much for sharing such a special moment for your family. 🫶🏻” Related story Dwayne Johnson Letting His Daughters Give Him a Chaotic Makeover Proves He’s the Ultimate Girl Dad

Another wrote, “Three generations dancing and living their culture together! Cheeeee huuuuuuuu!!! #faasamoa 🔥🔥🔥”

Johnson, who also shares daughter Tiana “Tia” Gia, 4, with Hashian, and Ava Raine, 21, with Dany Garcia, often has silly fun with his little girls. Last month, he even let them give him a makeover! But he is also super sentimental.

On Jazzy’s birthday in Dec. 2022, he wrote her a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Happiest Birthday 🥳 🎂 to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia ❤️,” he said. “And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for 🎣 Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back. I love you more than words exist for me and I’m flying home so I can tuck you in tonight! Happy birthday baby ❤️🌪️.”

