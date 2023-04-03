This Post Proves Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Her Mom & Sister Zaya’s Ultimate Cheerleader

Now, we already know Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James is her own hype woman, but this new post proves she’s the family’s biggest cheerleader!

On April 1, the IRL Shady Baby we adore shared a series of photos from her personal Instagram @kaaviajames of she, her mama Union, and her older sister Zaya. She posted the showstopping photos with the caption, “Ate. Them. UP.”

In the photos, we see the three Union-Wade gals posing for the camera in their gorgeous attire. Little Kaavia is rocking her neutral pajama dress set while her mother and sister are dressed to impress for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Union is wowing in a colorfully-patterned, hooded Moschino gown, while Zaya also rocks a black silk Miu Miu ensemble.

Not only do we love seeing the Union-Wade gals looking so stylish, but we love that Kaavia is their little hype woman!

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their 4-year-old daughter (and performer-in-the-making) Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast back in 2021, Union talked about what it means to be a parent. “Understand that you are never gonna be their parent, but you can be a consistent, loving, compassionate adult in their life that they can always count on.” she said. “And you need to be the sanctuary in the storm.”

